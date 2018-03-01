En Corée pour les JO, il sauve 90 chiens destinés à être mangés

Ce skieur fait à nouveau parler de lui en sauvant des chiens parqués dans un élevage coréen.
Gus Kenworthy est un skieur américain membre de l’équipe américaine pendant les Jeux Olympiques de Pyeongchang en Corée du Sud. Ouvertement gay, il a déjà fait parler de lui en embrassant son partenaire lors d’une séquence très touchante après être arrivé 12ème à la compétition de ski acrobatique.
Plus récemment, Gus Kenworthy a de nouveau fait parlé de lui en sauvant de nombreux chiens. Ces derniers étaient élevés pour être mangés dans des plats traditionnels coréens.
De nombreuses “fermes à chiens”
C’est en visitant l’une des nombreuses “fermes à chiens” du pays que le skieur américain a décidé de sauver près d’une centaine d’entre eux. Celui-ci a en effet raconté dans un poste Instagram les conditions de vie horribles de ces animaux d’élevage destinés à finir dans les assiettes des Coréens.
Ce matin, Matt (son amoureux, l’acteur Matthew Wilkas) et moi avons eu le cœur brisé en visitant l’une des 17 000 fermes à chien de Corée du Sud. À travers le pays, 2,5 millions de chiens sont élevés pour être consommés dans les conditions les plus perturbantes que vous puissiez imaginer.
Gus Kenworthy a affirmé qu’il ne souhaitait pas “imposer ses idéaux“, mais a simplement souligné que “la façon dont ces animaux sont traités est complètement inhumaine et la culture ne devrait pas être un bouc émissaire de la cruauté“.
L’athlète a également dénoncé les conditions sanitaires horribles dans lesquelles ces animaux sont élevés. Choqué par cette visite, Gus Kenworthy a pris la décision d’adopter l’un des chiens et d’en envoyer 90 autres aux Etats-Unis et au Canada afin d’être adoptés.