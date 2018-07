Présentes sur les plages du Pays de Galles, des méduses géantes et venimeuses pourraient bientôt s’inviter sur les plages françaises

This monster was on the beach tonight! A Lion's Mane jellyfish? It's reduced in size due to the high temperatures, but very impressive all the same! #Falcarragh #WildAtlanticWay #Donegal #Ireland #lionsmane #jellyfish #lionsmanejellyfish #bordercollie @cleancoasts @lovindotie

A post shared by James. Donegal IRL 🍀 (@lucadatt) on Jul 5, 2018 at 2:33pm PDT