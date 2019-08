Norvège : Terrifiée à l’idée de faire une chute mortelle, elle accepte une demande en mariage

View this post on Instagram

1000m above sea level, standing on a boulder wedged inbetween two cliff faces, and my boyfriend decides to get down on one knee. After the massive life changing events and stress of the last two months our lil Norway trip was timed perfectly as everything else has started to fall into place too. I still feel like I’m up there in the clouds ⛅️ 🤗 Ps. I SAID YES! . . . #proposal #kjerag #boulder #bestproposal #isaidyes #ononeknee #norway #justsaidyes #poppedthequestion #engagementring #engagementphotos #engaged #gotengaged #climbing #climb