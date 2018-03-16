British Academy Game Awards 2018 : La liste des nommés révélée, Helblade en force

La quatorzième cérémonie des Awards Britanniques du Jeu Vidéo, qui offrira des distinctions aux meilleurs jeux de 2017, sera le mois prochain. En attendant sa diffusion, l’Académie a donné les noms des potentiels vainqueurs et d’une nouvelle catégorie : les jeux qui vont au-delà du divertissement.

Réussite artistique

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

Uncharted : The Lost Legacy

Réussite audio

Call of Duty WWII

Destiny 2

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Star Wars Battlefront II

Uncharted : The Lost Legacy

Meilleur jeu

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Jeu Britannique

Hellblade : senua’s Sacrifice

Monument Valley 2

Reigns : Her Majesty

The Sexy Brutale

Sniper Elite 4

Total War : Warhammer II

Premier jeu

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hollow Knight

Night in the Woods

The Sexy Brutale

Slime Rancher

Jeu qui évolue

Clash Royale

Final Fantasy XV

Overwatch

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Jeu familial

Just Dance 2018

LEGO Worlds

Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle

Monument Valley 2

Snipperclips

Super Mario Odyssey

Jeu au-delà du divertissement

Enterre-moi, mon amour

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

Last Day of June

Life is Strange : Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Sea Hero Quest VR

Game Design

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

NieR Automata

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Innovation

Gorogoa

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

NieR Automata

Snipperclips

What Remains of Edith Finch

Jeu mobile

Enterre-moi, mon amour

Golf Clash

Gorogoa

Kami 2

Monument Valley 2

Stranger Things

Multijoueur

Divinity : Original Sin 2

Fortnite

Gang Beasts

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Splatoon 2

Star Trek : Bridge Crew

Musique

Cuphead

Get Even

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild

What Remains of Edith Finch

Narration

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

Tacoma

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus

Licence originale

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

What Remains of Edith Finch

Performance

Abubakar Salim – Bayek dans Assassin’s Creed Origins

Ashly Burch – Aloy dans Horizon Zero Dawn

Claudia Black – Chloe Frazer dans Uncharted : The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey – Nadine Ross dans Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens – Senua dans Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice

Valerie Rose Lohman – Edith Finch dans What Remains of Edith Finch

Vous ne rêvez pas : Hellblade, des anglais de Ninja Theory, est le plus représenté avec 9 nominations, Horizon Zero Dawn s’en tirant avec 8, What Remains of Edith Finch 7 et Zelda : Breath of the Wild, comme Gorogoa, 5. Mérité ? Je vous laisse en décider. En tout cas, l’absence de Persona 5 me paraît profondément absurde.

La cérémonie, précédée d’une réception avec du Champagne Taittinger bien de chez moi, et présentée par le comédien Dara Ó Briain Ose tiendra le 12 avril prochain.

