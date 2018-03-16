British Academy Game Awards 2018 : La liste des nommés révélée, Helblade en force

Comme chaque année, la branche vidéoludique de la BAFTA (Académie britannique des arts de la télévision et du cinéma) s’apprête à récompenser les meilleurs jeux des derniers mois. Voici leur histoire favoris avant la cérémonie.
La quatorzième cérémonie des Awards Britanniques du Jeu Vidéo, qui offrira des distinctions aux meilleurs jeux de 2017, sera le mois prochain. En attendant sa diffusion, l’Académie a donné les noms des potentiels vainqueurs et d’une nouvelle catégorie : les jeux qui vont au-delà du divertissement.
Réussite artistique
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
Réussite audio
Call of Duty WWII
Destiny 2
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Star Wars Battlefront II
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
Meilleur jeu
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch
Jeu Britannique
Hellblade : senua’s Sacrifice
Monument Valley 2
Reigns : Her Majesty
The Sexy Brutale
Sniper Elite 4
Total War : Warhammer II
Premier jeu
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hollow Knight
Night in the Woods
The Sexy Brutale
Slime Rancher
Jeu qui évolue
Clash Royale
Final Fantasy XV
Overwatch
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Jeu familial
Just Dance 2018
LEGO Worlds
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
Monument Valley 2
Snipperclips
Super Mario Odyssey
Jeu au-delà du divertissement
Enterre-moi, mon amour
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Last Day of June
Life is Strange : Before the Storm
Night in the Woods
Sea Hero Quest VR
Game Design
Assassin’s Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
NieR Automata
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch
Innovation
Gorogoa
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
NieR Automata
Snipperclips
What Remains of Edith Finch
Jeu mobile
Enterre-moi, mon amour
Golf Clash
Gorogoa
Kami 2
Monument Valley 2
Stranger Things
Multijoueur
Divinity : Original Sin 2
Fortnite
Gang Beasts
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Splatoon 2
Star Trek : Bridge Crew
Musique
Cuphead
Get Even
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
What Remains of Edith Finch
Narration
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
Tacoma
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus
Licence originale
Cuphead
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
What Remains of Edith Finch
Performance
Abubakar Salim – Bayek dans Assassin’s Creed Origins
Ashly Burch – Aloy dans Horizon Zero Dawn
Claudia Black – Chloe Frazer dans Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
Laura Bailey – Nadine Ross dans Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Melina Juergens – Senua dans Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Valerie Rose Lohman – Edith Finch dans What Remains of Edith Finch
Vous ne rêvez pas : Hellblade, des anglais de Ninja Theory, est le plus représenté avec 9 nominations, Horizon Zero Dawn s’en tirant avec 8, What Remains of Edith Finch 7 et Zelda : Breath of the Wild, comme Gorogoa, 5. Mérité ? Je vous laisse en décider. En tout cas, l’absence de Persona 5 me paraît profondément absurde.
La cérémonie, précédée d’une réception avec du Champagne Taittinger bien de chez moi, et présentée par le comédien Dara Ó Briain Ose tiendra le 12 avril prochain.
