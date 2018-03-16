Jeux vidéo

British Academy Game Awards 2018 : La liste des nommés révélée, Helblade en force

Comme chaque année, la branche vidéoludique de la BAFTA (Académie britannique des arts de la télévision et du cinéma) s’apprête à récompenser les meilleurs jeux des derniers mois. Voici leur histoire favoris avant la cérémonie.

La quatorzième cérémonie des Awards Britanniques du Jeu Vidéo, qui offrira des distinctions aux meilleurs jeux de 2017, sera le mois prochain. En attendant sa diffusion, l’Académie a donné les noms des potentiels vainqueurs et d’une nouvelle catégorie : les jeux qui vont au-delà du divertissement.

Réussite artistique

Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy

Réussite audio

Call of Duty WWII
Destiny 2
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Star Wars Battlefront II
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy

Meilleur jeu

Assassin’s Creed Origins
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch

Jeu Britannique

Hellblade : senua’s Sacrifice
Monument Valley 2
Reigns : Her Majesty
The Sexy Brutale
Sniper Elite 4
Total War : Warhammer II

Premier jeu

Cuphead
Gorogoa
Hollow Knight
Night in the Woods
The Sexy Brutale

Slime Rancher

Jeu qui évolue

Clash Royale
Final Fantasy XV
Overwatch
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Jeu familial

Just Dance 2018
LEGO Worlds
Mario + The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
Monument Valley 2
Snipperclips
Super Mario Odyssey

Jeu au-delà du divertissement

Enterre-moi, mon amour
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Last Day of June
Life is Strange : Before the Storm
Night in the Woods
Sea Hero Quest VR

Game Design

Assassin’s Creed Origins
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
NieR Automata
Super Mario Odyssey
What Remains of Edith Finch

Innovation

Gorogoa
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
NieR Automata
Snipperclips
What Remains of Edith Finch

Jeu mobile

Enterre-moi, mon amour
Golf Clash
Gorogoa
Kami 2
Monument Valley 2
Stranger Things

Multijoueur

Divinity : Original Sin 2
Fortnite
Gang Beasts
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Splatoon 2
Star Trek : Bridge Crew

Musique

Cuphead
Get Even
Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
What Remains of Edith Finch

Narration

Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
Tacoma
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wolfenstein II : The New Colossus

Licence originale

Cuphead
Gorogoa
Horizon Zero Dawn
Night in the Woods
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
What Remains of Edith Finch

Performance

Abubakar Salim – Bayek dans Assassin’s Creed Origins
Ashly Burch – Aloy dans Horizon Zero Dawn
Claudia Black – Chloe Frazer dans Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
Laura Bailey – Nadine Ross dans Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Melina Juergens – Senua dans Hellblade : Senua’s Sacrifice
Valerie Rose Lohman – Edith Finch dans What Remains of Edith Finch

Vous ne rêvez pas : Hellblade, des anglais de Ninja Theory, est le plus représenté avec 9 nominations, Horizon Zero Dawn s’en tirant avec 8, What Remains of Edith Finch 7 et Zelda : Breath of the Wild, comme Gorogoa, 5. Mérité ? Je vous laisse en décider. En tout cas, l’absence de Persona 5 me paraît profondément absurde.

La cérémonie, précédée d’une réception avec du Champagne Taittinger bien de chez moi, et présentée par le comédien Dara Ó Briain Ose tiendra le 12 avril prochain.

