Une blogueuse beauté avec de l’acné humiliée par l’Oréal

I know many people are asking about what happened with ‘L’Oreal’. I’ve been getting a ton of direct messages about it. Why I haven’t uploaded properly in the last 2 days. I know some people won’t understand what I’m trying to say. Some ‘makeup influences’ trying to start on me for speaking the truth. Truly it did put me in a dark place. I’ve come on this platform to show everyone who I am & what I’m about. I’m trying my best to shine the light on the things that matter. Show everyone that ‘yes you don’t have to be perfect! Love yourself regardless’. I’m already use to ‘trolls’ trying & bring me down. But coming from a global international brand? .. Really hurt. It honestly made me feel like their really isn’t any room in the industry for people like me. It made me feel that “your worth it” … ONLY if your perfect. However that has given me fuel. Fuel to continue to show you that your beautiful no matter what ANYONE says. That even if it’s someone so huge & big. It still means NOTHING. Never stop loving yourself for who you are & NEVER change. 💖💖 (p.s thanks for the article @dailymail) 👉🏻

A post shared by Kadeeja Khan (@emeraldxbeauty) on Feb 27, 2018 at 5:39am PST