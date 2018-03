Australie : Alby meurt la veille de son anniversaire étouffé par une balle

“I can’t wait to go to bed tonight Mum!” Our precious boy, with his brand new doona cover, 2.49pm on Monday afternoon… exactly 40 minutes before he took his final earthside breath in my arms 🕊 No words could ever express the depths of our gratitude for the outpouring of love we have received since our worst nightmare became our daily reality. During this time of immense grief, your thoughts, prayers, sympathy and tears have enveloped and uplifted us, and we could never thank you enough for your overwhelming generosity and support. Sweet Alby, forever three, forever free 🕊

