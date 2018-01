Un jeune sataniste viole, égorge et brûle une mère de famille à Seattle

Edit – he was charged with aggravated first degree #murder. And prosecutors say #burglary, #robbery, #arson, & #rape were all part of the crime. New info here (WARNING graphic info): http://www.kiro7.com/news/local/documents-reveal-violent-and-disturbing-last-moments-of-lake-city-murder-victim/685349072— Murder suspect (NOT yet charged) smiling and saying “bye” to cameras in #court today. He also mouthed “F*** you” right to our camera. He’s accused of killing 63-yr-old Jennifer Ayers in #LakeCity Monday. #Seattle police found her body in her basement and believe he tried to set her house on fire. Judge set his bail for $10 million. I’m working on new details for 6pm on KIRO 7 but here’s more info: http://www.kiro7.com/news/local/police-fire-activity-in-lake-city-neighborhood/684090633

Publié par Deedee Sun sur mercredi 17 Janvier 2018